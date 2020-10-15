Amber Gill and Ovie Soko reunite in tonight's Love Island: What Happened Next?

The special new series concludes tonight (October 15) at 9PM on ITV2. The third and final episode in the three-part series catches up with a selection of Islanders from series five and six.

Series five winner Amber Gill and close pal Ovie Soko get together for a catch-up at a basketball court, with Ovie giving Amber a lesson in shooting hoops.

Ovie was keen to find out whether Amber ever hears from Greg. Amber said: “No. Only through social media.”

Speaking about her relationship with Greg, Amber added: “It was in the weeks after that me and Greg split up. We were both just so busy. I’m glad that it happened when it happened because we weren’t right together. But if we saw each other I’m sure it would be absolutely fine.”

Ovie then revealed that people will often mention Amber to him and ask him to pass their number on to her.

Amber said: “I get it way worse! People will say ‘Amber! Amber! How’s Ovie?’”

Ovie then asked: “Are you dating anyone?”

Amber replied: “I’m happy at the minute and I’m having a good time. That’s all I’m going to say.”

Conversation soon turned to life after Love Island, Ovie said: “I’ve written a book. It’s a mixture of a self-help book and little stories from my life.”

Reassuring Amber that he will always look out for her, Ovie added: “It’s been dope catching up. I always keep an eye; the older brother is always looking from a distance.”

Also on tonight's show, Amy Hart hosts a reunion with Yewande Biala, Anna Vakili and Anton Danyluk in her garden.

Speaking about how her confidence has grown since Love Island, Yewande said: “Beforehand I was so reserved and didn’t want to be the first person to speak or to make any conversation. But now I am very outgoing and I feel like it’s easier for me to go on dates and meet new people. It’s great!”

Speaking about his own love life, Anton said: “I’ve not been on a date. I think my love life after Love Island is worse!”

Anton added: "I coupled up with Belle and we lasted a short period of time on the outside. However, we are still friends to this day so that's always a bonus!"

Anton then asked Anna if she is still in touch with ex Jordan. Anna said: “No, we don’t speak.”

Love Island: What Happened Next, tonight, 9PM on ITV2