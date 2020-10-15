Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague talk about their plans for the future on Love Island: What Happened Next?

The runners up of the 2019 series appear in the third and final episode of the new ITV2 reunion series, airing tonight at 9PM.

Reflecting on first meeting on the villa, Molly-Mae said: “I feel like deep down, it was a bit of love at first sight. We had an instant connection.”

The pair then watch the iconic moment that Maura made a play for Tommy. Molly-Mae said: “Myself and Maura are literally best friends now, so this is not going to be fun to watch. I’m dreading this a lot!”

Speaking about life after Love Island, Tommy said: “I am still boxing. It’s the first thing I did when I got out, straight down to the gym.”

Molly-Mae said: “I have to watch boxing 24 hours a day. Every single day we watch boxing.”

Tommy said: “It’s my life. And all I want to do is secure my family by doing my work.”

Molly-Mae revealed: “I’ve watched him fight professionally once and without a doubt it was the scariest moment of my life, it’s an indescribable feeling to watch the person you love put themselves at risk of getting hurt. But of course, I was still in the front row.”

Tommy said: “It’s motivation for me, because when I see her ring side, I think ‘No one is beating me with her watching at the side.” It makes me perform better.”

Conversation soon turned to their future as Molly-Mae joked: “I’m just waiting for the ring now. No, I’m joking. Not just yet. Soon, whenever you want! Now! No, whenever you want.”

The pair then walk by a jewellery shop as Molly-Mae eyed up the engagement rings in the window. Molly-Mae said: “You know I want it to be big and extravagant. I don’t do things by halves.”

Tommy said: “In ten years time, I would definitely want to see myself married with kids. Four kids, five kids, twenty kids or whatever.”

Molly-Mae laughed: “Five kids! That is not happening. We’re not doing five kids, two is the maximum.”

Love Island: What Happened Next, tonight, 9PM on ITV2