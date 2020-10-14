Jess Shears and Dom Lever talk married life in Love Island: What Happened Next

Jess Shears and Dom Lever speak out about their post-villa life in tonight's Love Island: What Happened Next.

The new reunion series continues at 9PM this evening (October 14) at 9PM.

Jess and Dom appeared in series 3 and have since gone on from strength-to-strength, getting married and welcoming their first child together.

Catching up with the married couple at their Devon home, Jess said: “Every aspect of our life has changed since coming off the show. I wouldn’t have said I’d be here in three years, married with a baby.”

The pair flip through a photo album of their Mykonos wedding as they reminisce about their Love Island experience and how far they’ve come.

Dom said: “I would say now I am the happiest I’ve ever been.”

Also tonight, series 3 Islanders Sam Gowland and Marcel Somerville meet up for a pint to catch up on what they’ve been up to since leaving the villa.

Speaking about ex Gabby, Marcel said: “I’m not going to lie I haven’t spoken to Gabby in like two years. I’ve seen that she’s moved on. Everything happens for a reason.”

Sam said: “Obviously, when I left Love Island me and Georgia were seeing each other for a bit. I got in a relationship with Chloe [Ferry]. It didn’t work out but that builds you as a person.”

Sam asked Marcel about his recent engagement and his fiancé’s pregnancy.

Marcel said: “Mate it’s crazy. Bex is definitely the one. I had to pop the question. She’s an amazing girl. 2020 has been an eventful year for me!”

Sam then said: “Now, I am massive fan of the Blazin’ Squad. When I was in there [the villa] I didn’t have a clue but now I know all the songs!”

Marcel revealed: “The streams of Blazin’ Squad from before and after the show increased by like 200%!”

Sam joked: “That was probably me because I didn’t know what it was!”

Love Island: What Happened Next, tonight, 9PM on ITV2