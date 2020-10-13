Alex and Olivia Bowen reveal they are looking to start a family soon in Love Island reunion show What Happened Next?

Love Island: What Happened Next is the brand-new series airing on ITV2 this week.

Narrated by Iain Stirling, the three-part series will allow viewers to check in on the couples who fell head over heels on the Isle of Love and whose romances are still going strong back on home ground. There will also be reunions for those Islanders who have found themselves single once more, to catch up on the latest gossip and share their experiences.

In the first episode, we catch up with series two runners up Alex and Olivia Bowen who have got married since appearing on Love Island.

Reflecting on their time on the show, Alex said: “Honestly that was the best time I’ve ever had in my life.”

Olivia added: “I want to watch it all again, our little love story.”

The happily married couple show viewers around their beautiful home which they’re currently renovating.

Olivia said: “My Mum used to drive me past here and I used to look at the house and think ‘Imagine living in a house like that’.”

Speaking about finding love in the villa, Alex said: “We always say we found the most natural thing in the most kind of unnatural setting. It was on a TV show that we found each other.”

Olivia showed Alex she still has his Love Island speech in her personal possessions.

Olivia said: “You moved straight into my flat. We couldn’t live without each other at that point. We were the first Islanders to get married.”

Speaking about their dogs and expanding their family, Olivia said: “We got Reggie first and then we got Winnie and now I want another dog. I spoke to my Mum a few days ago and she said ‘Do not get another dog. Just have a baby!’”

Olivia added: “I think now we want to start a family. I think next year.”

Love Island: What Happened Next, Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday, 9PM on ITV2