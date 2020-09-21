Love Island USA spoilers: Will heads be turned in Casa Amor?

Casa Amor gets going on Love Island USA tonight as the series continues on ITV2 at 9PM.

In the second villa, new girl Mercades wastes no time in telling Johnny how she feels.

Her and Johnny are talking in the garden, and Johnny says: “I feel like you came here to really stir some stuff up.”

Mercades says: “Can I put my leg here? Can I get a little close?” before edging closer to Johnny, adding: “I definitely came here to show you what you’re missing.”

Johnny tells her: “It’s going to take more than a good-looking girl to turn my head.”

Mercades replies: “I just want to let you know that I’m really excited to get to know you.”

Johnny explains how he is still interested in Cely and can’t forget about her.

But Mercades comments: “I don’t want to hear Cely’s name again. Can I shut you up with my lips?”

Mercades and Johnny then share a kiss. Has Johnny’s head turned?

Meanwhile in the original villa, despite her and Connor’s relationship going from strength to strength, Mackenzie has been getting to know new boy Jalen.

Speaking with the rest of the girls, Mackenzie says: “Because of what happened with Connor where I was blindsided by him keeping his options open, I feel like I owe it to myself to experience this.”

Mackenzie adds: “If any part of me is interested in someone like Jalen then maybe I’m not ready to be with somebody like Connor.”

Later, Mackenzie and Jalen have a conversation. Jalen says: “I think as the last 24 hours have progressed my eyes are being opened to who people really are and what are they about, and I think you really stand out from everyone here and it’s super attractive.”

Mackenzie says: “Thank you. I think the reason why it’s so easy for me to talk to you and see where this is at, you’re so opposite of Connor in every possible way. The situation I am in I'm trying to figure out if this relationship is really what I want.”

But is this relationship what Mackenzie wants or will she continue getting to know Jalen?

Elsewhere tonight, the two villas goes head to head in a game of Raunchy Races and the winning villa will win a party. Each villa will get a text at the same time and the fastest team to complete each task wins a point. The villa with the most points will reign victorious and win a party.

One task is for the Islander who has been coupled up the longest to share a passionate kiss with the person of their choice, meaning both Mackenzie and Connor. Both Mackenzie and Connor waste no time in locking lips with two of the new Islanders.

Mackenzie says: “I’m trying to imagine Connor having a passionate kiss over there!”

Love Island USA airs nightly at 9PM on ITV2.

