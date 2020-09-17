Love Island USA spoilers: One couple to be dumped from villa in latest results

Love Island USA continues tonight on ITV2 with the results of the viewer vote.

In this evening's episode (September 17), the Islanders receive a text which reads: “Islanders. Get ready to light up the strip because tonight you will be having a neon-themed party! #GlowUp #SparksWillFly”

However they get a shock when host Arielle makes a surprise entrance.

She announces: “Islanders. I’m sure you’re all wondering why I am here. I have some very important news. America has been voting for who they think is the most compatible couple. The Islanders in the bottom three couples risk being dumped from the island tonight.”

Arielle then reveals the couples who received the most votes until three couples remain.

But it’s their fellow Islanders who have the difficult decision tonight. The couples who were saved must now decide which couple they want to dump from the island.

Which couples have received the fewest votes? And which couple will the Islanders decide to dump from the Villa?

Love Island USA airs at 9PM on ITV2 nightly.

Elsewhere in the latest episode, the Islanders take part ina game of 'Smooch, Mary, Pie'.

Each Islander gets a chance to pick a member of the opposite sex - one for a smooch, one to propose to and one to pie.

The girls are up first and some of their choices are sure to ruffle a few feathers. During Laurens turn, she says: “I’m going to kiss this boy…. because I want to.” before planting a kiss on Caleb.

Watching from the sidelines, Justine says: “Annoying.”

During Kierstan’s turn, she says: “I want to smooch this guy because he’s made my time in the Villa absolutely amazing, and we had an absolutely great time in the shower last night.” before kissing partner Carrington.

Soon it’s the boys turn and Calvin says: “This kiss goes out to all the exes in Texas.” And kisses Kierstan before Moira’s eyes.

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Moira says: “I got front row seating to that kiss. I did not like it.”

When it’s Johnny’s turn, he declares: “I want to see what these UK girls are about.” before smooching Lauren. But how will Cely feel about his decision?

