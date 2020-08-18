Love Island's Camilla Thurlow has revealed the release date for her new book Not The Type.

The 2020 memoir from Camilla Thurlow is available to pre-order online now by clicking here.

Pre-order Camilla Thurlow's new book here

Not The Type: Finding my place in the real world is written by 2017 Love Island star Camilla.

Released on August 20, the book is available in hard cover, audiobook and Kindle editions.

A synopsis of the book reads: "The searingly honest memoir from reality star and activist Camilla Thurlow - Not the Type is a book about courage; not just the courage to go out and deal with a lethal threat in some of the world's most dangerous and inhospitable places, but the courage to confront one's own fears and anxieties, and to be oneself in what too often seems an inhospitable world."

Camilla's book comes shortly after she and partner Jamie Jewitt made a special announcement.

Runners up on the show over three years ago now, the pair are still going strong.

And in May, Camilla and Jamie took to social media to reveal they were expecting their first child together.

They shared a short video featuring their first baby scan, announcing the due date as October.

"So @jamiejewitt_ and I have managed to make something pretty special and we're not talking about the video... #17weeks #October2020," Camilla captioned the clip.