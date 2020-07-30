Love Island & TOWIE star Olivia Attwood lands her own ITVBe show

Love Island's Olivia Attwood has landed her own ITV show.

ITV has confirmed that Olivia will star in Olivia Meets Her Match on ITVBe as part of its autumn line up.

Details about what the show will involve have yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, ITV has confirmed a return to Essex as The Only Way Is Essex is back bigger and better than ever.

After skipping a series in the spring due to the pandemic, the legendary reality show will return to twice a week.

The show also celebrates its 10th birthday with a special reunion show as well as ten special programmes each of which will look at a year of the programme’s history which will be premiered on ITV Hub.

Elsewhere, Gemma Collins returns with a new series of Diva Forever and The Real Housewives of Cheshire will star in a new series.

Diva Forever charts the reality TV legend’s day to day exploits, lifting the lid on the life and times of TOWIE’s fieriest and feistiest female.