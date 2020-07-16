Ovie Soko and Amber Gill are Love Island's most fancied islanders

Ovie Soko and Amber Gill have been named Love Island's most fancied islanders.

As a number of specials air on ITV2 in place of this year's cancelled series, the public's favourite Islanders from the past six seasons have been revealed.

Advertisements

With over 243 episodes and 187 contestants gracing our screens since Love Island’s inception, there are plenty of hotties to choose from.

The survey by Plenty Of Fish saw Amber Gill and Ovie Soko, who both appeared on the show in 2019, come out on top.

Love Island's Most Fancied Women

1. Amber Gill (11%)

2. Molly Mae Hague (10%)

3. Maura Higgins (9%)

4. Paige Turley (8%)

5. Alexandra Cane (7%)

Advertisements

Love Island's Most Fancied Men

1. Ovie Soko (19%)

2. Tommy Fury (16%)

3. Alex Bowen (12%)

4. Finn Tap (11%)

5. Chris Hughes (5%)

Meanwhile the analysis also discovered which Islander couples have stood the test of time in our hearts.

Molly Mae Hague and Tommy Fury (24%) emerge from the villa as the favourite pairing, followed by season three runners up, Alex and Olivia Bowen (21%) and season six winners, Paige Turley and Fin Tapp (14%).

Love Island's favourite couples

1. Molly-Mae Hague & Tommy Fury (24%)

2. Olivia & Alex Bowen (21%)

3. Paige Turley & Finn Tapp (14%)

4. Camilla Thurlow & Jamie Jewitt (11%)

5. Siânnese Fudge & Luke Trotman (11%)

And it seems season four is the viewer’s choice, with over a fifth (21%) declaring it to have been the best season so far.

You can watch Love Island's specials nightly on ITV2 at 9PM.