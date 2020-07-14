Love Island's Maura Higgins tipped for Strictly Come Dancing

Love Island star Maura Higgins is being tipped for a spot on the Strictly Come Dancing line up.

The odds of Maura appearing in the ballroom have been cut as BBC ready the cast for 2020.

Bookmakers Boylesports reports that Maura has now crumbled into 11/8 to dance her way towards the coveted Glitterball.

Meanwhile, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher is at odds of 5/4 from 10/1 and former Coronation Street star Michelle Keegan is 6/1 from 20/1 after attracting support last week while Stacey Solomon is 8/1 from 16/1.

Sarah Kinsella, Spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Punters are beginning to show support again for Longford beauty Maura Higgins to take part in Strictly Come Dancing. The Irish model has launched a new make-up brand with Inglot cosmetics and is now 11/8 from 5/2.

"Jamie Carragher is also fancied with those odds at 5/4, trimmed in from 10/1, while Michelle Keegan was cut into 6/1 from 20/1 last week.”

More rumoured names for the 2020 Strictly Come Dancing cast currently include actress Tamzin Outhwaite and Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing, Love Island voice over Iain Stirling and TikTok star Holly H.

The new series of Strictly is expected to launch in October after the BBC confirmed a shorter series.

"The Strictly Come Dancing team are doing everything they can to bring the nation plenty of Strictly magic later this year," the channel said in a statement earlier this year. "The safety of our cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us and further updates will be made in due course."