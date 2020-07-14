Three Love Island specials to air on ITV2 this week

Love Island will air a trio of specials on ITV2 this week - here's all you need to know.

While there will be no main series of Love Island this year due to the pandemic, you'll still be able to get your villa fix.

Three special episodes featuring highlights from past series will air nightly at 9PM on ITV2 between Wednesday July 15 and Friday July 17.

On Wednesday, Love Island: All The Dramz revisits some colourful clashes from five glorious years in paradise - with voiceover Iain Stirling guiding viewers through some unforgettable moments.

From Kady kicking off at Scott after his fate with Tina in series 2, to Wes letting Laura know he potentially ‘could be happier’ in series 3. Plus of course, the infamous clanger from Tom in series 5 when he commented ‘Let’s see if she’s all mouth’ which resulted in a thoroughly justified ear bashing from Maura.

As well as these classic showdowns in the sunshine, Love Island: All the Dramz also looks back at some brilliant bickering - from Hannah and Jon clashing in series 1 to Hayley and Charlie squabbling as they got dumped from the villa in series 3.

On Thursday, Love Island: All The Feels will see a nostalgic look back at some of the most lovey-dovey moments that have taken place on the Isle of Love. From a grown man describing himself as a unicorn to a marriage proposal in the garden, to musical performances, epic poems and even some dodgy dancing.

But as we know, the course of true love never does run smooth and Love Island: All The Feels will also salute some of the very worst grafting, flirting and chat up lines from six incredible series.

Viewers can also delight in finding out what happened next to some of the show’s most loved up couples - from the start of something beautiful to a holiday romance, viewers will be reminded of how some of the most famous romances began and where the couples are now.

And then on Friday, Love Island: All the Lols takes an affectionate look back at some of the most hilarious moments the villa has ever seen over six incredible series.

From classic laugh out loud moments like Demi taking a tumble on the deck in series 6 to the boys transforming the garden into a medieval fort and Chris and Kem’s mercifully short lived careers as rappers.

The show will also look back at the very best moments from Love Island favourites like ‘the babies challenge’ and ‘the sexy dancing heart racing challenge’ plus we’ll remember some truly classic lines from the Beach Hut.

Love Island: All The Lols celebrates the fantastic characters who have called paradise home. Because while they didn’t all find love, they definitely gave millions of viewers plenty of laughs.

Meanwhile the full latest series of Love Island is currently available on ITV Hub here.

