Love Island's Paige Turley is apparently working on a debut album

Love Island's Paige Turley is reportedly working on a debut album.

Paige previously auditioned for Britain's Got Talent in 2012 where she performed for Simon Cowell.

Earlier this year Paige took part in the first ever series of Love Island, winning with now boyfriend Finley Tapp.

Six months on an Paige has apparently got to work recording a debut album, following in the footsteps of her chart topping ex Lewis Capaldi.

"She's really excited to be in the studio. She's got a lot of ideas she's working on," a source shared with The Sun newspaper. "She doesn't know if the album will be pop or more dance, but it's a case of getting in the studio and seeing what works at the moment.

"The album won't be out until next year - it's very early days."

Back in 2012, a then 14-year-old Paige performed Skinny Love for the Britain's Got Talent judges

She told the panel: "I love to sing. I'm always singing. About three years ago I started singing."

After the performance, Alesha Dixon said: "You are adorable. I love your song choice. That was very surprising. I love how you have such control over the voice. You and your family should be proud because you blew us away."

David Walliams added: "I think you look and sound like a popstar. It was fantastic, well done."

Amanda Holden agreed: "I honestly think you've got a really bright future ahead of you."

"You are absolutely fantastic," concluded Simon, "You have a really unique voice and I really, really like you."

You can watch Paige's BGT audition in the video below.