Love Island is set to air special reunion episodes this summer.

It follows the main series of Love Island being cancelled due to the ongoing health pandemic.

Advertisements

ITV is reportedly working on a number of special reunion shows which would feature former Islanders coming face to face again.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "It just wasn’t feasible to go off to Mallorca and shoot at the villa, but this is a great way to get the show on air and give fans something to tide them over before it can return properly."

They added: "Hopefully, the best-remembered names will agree to take part as it would be brilliant to see how they get on a few years later after so much has gone on in their lives.

"It could rekindle romantic feelings but it could also just start a load of old rows, especially as there have been a lot of messy break-ups and friendship changes."

Names said to be on the producers wish list include Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury, Paige Turley, Dani Dyer, Amber Gill, Olivia Attwood and Kem Cetinay.

Advertisements

For now, a best-of Love Island clip show is due to begin on TV soon. Love Island: All the Dramz will start this July on ITV2.

Meanwhile, ITV have said that Love Island's winter season has also been cancelled with the show returning next summer with an extended run.

A spokesperson for the channel said: "Love Island UK will return bigger and better than ever with an extended run in summer 2021."

Originally announcing the cancellation of this year's show, Kevin Lygo, Director of Television at ITV said: "We have tried every which way to make Love Island this summer but logistically it's just not possible to produce it in a way that safeguards the wellbeing of everyone involved and that for us is the priority.

“In normal circumstances we would be preparing very soon to travel out to the location in Mallorca to get the villa ready but clearly that’s now out of the question.

Advertisements

“We are very sorry for fans of the show but making it safely is our prime concern and Love Island will be back stronger than ever in 2021. In the meantime Love Island fans can still enjoy all six series of Love Island on BritBox.”

Instead of the UK show, ITV2 is currently airing Love Island Australia's first season nightly.

More on: Love Island 2020