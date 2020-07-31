Love Island to air three reunion specials later this year

Love Island is set to air three special reunion episodes this autumn.

It follows the main series of Love Island being cancelled due to the ongoing health pandemic.

ITV has confirmed it is working on a number of special reunion shows which will feature former Islanders coming face to face again.

They said: "With a huge appetite for the show we've made three Love Island specials where we catch up with some of the best known former islanders from the past six years."

Names said to be on the producers wish list include Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury, Paige Turley, Dani Dyer, Amber Gill, Olivia Attwood and Kem Cetinay.

Meanwhile, ITV have said that Love Island's winter season has also been cancelled with the show returning next summer with an extended run.

ITV said they were already planning a "bumper" show for 2021.

A spokesperson for the channel said: "Love Island UK will return bigger and better than ever with an extended run in summer 2021."

Originally announcing the cancellation of this year's show, Kevin Lygo, Director of Television at ITV said: "We have tried every which way to make Love Island this summer but logistically it's just not possible to produce it in a way that safeguards the wellbeing of everyone involved and that for us is the priority.

“In normal circumstances we would be preparing very soon to travel out to the location in Mallorca to get the villa ready but clearly that’s now out of the question.

“We are very sorry for fans of the show but making it safely is our prime concern and Love Island will be back stronger than ever in 2021. In the meantime Love Island fans can still enjoy all six series of Love Island on BritBox.”

Instead of the UK show, ITV2 recently aired Love Island Australia's first season nightly.

You can watch the show online now via the ITV Hub

