Maura Higgins opens up about life after Love Island

Maura Higgins has opened up about being overwhelmed after leaving Love Island.

Maura appeared on last summer's Love Island where she finished in fourth place with then-boyfriend Curtis Pritchard.

Appearing on Irish radio station 2FM, Maura spoke to host Jennifer Zamparelli about adjusting to overnight fame.

"At the beginning, it was hard to digest everything," she admitted, "Since coming into lockdown it has actually been good because I’ve had time to reflect on everything".

Maura added: "I never expected to come out so successful. I honestly thought I’d be in and out of there in a week, Ireland can’t vote. So coming out was so overwhelming.

"I was working so, so hard and I remember I started getting anxiety from pure exhaustion."

She went on to say it was important to put her mental health first.

Maura explained: "The best thing I did was I took a step back and said 'You know what? I'm having a few days off, I'm going back to Ireland, spending time with my family'.

"And that was the best thing I did. I think you need to listen to your body and your mental health is so important. And if you need to take a step back, do it."

Maura will soon be back on ITV2 with her own show.

She took to social media this week to unveil a new trailer for her upcoming series, Maura Higgins: You're Joking Me.

It'll follow Maura as she prepares to compete in the Spartan Race, a gruelling 5km extreme obstacle course around Twickenham rugby ground.

“One minute I’m living my Love Island dream, the next I’m face to face with my worst nightmare,” Maura says in the preview clip, “I’d rather stick pins in my eyeballs.”

Maura Higgins: You’re Joking Me will air on ITV2 in July with an exact air date to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, alongside her upcoming ITV2 special, Maura has been tipped for another TV challenge.

Rumour has it she could be set for I'm A Celebrity this autumn.