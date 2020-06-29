Love Island's Maura Higgins coming back to ITV2 with her own show

Love Island star Maura Higgins is coming back to ITV2 with her own show.

A year after appearing in the Love Island villa, Maura will be back on our screens this summer.

She took to social media this week to unveil a new trailer for her upcoming series, Maura Higgins: You're Joking Me.

It'll follow Maura as she prepares to compete in the Spartan Race, a gruelling 5km extreme obstacle course around Twickenham rugby ground.

“One minute I’m living my Love Island dream, the next I’m face to face with my worst nightmare,” Maura says in the preview clip, which you can see below, “I’d rather stick pins in my eyeballs.”

Maura Higgins: You’re Joking Me will air on ITV2 in July with an exact air date to be confirmed.

Maura has become a household name after last year's Love Island, where she finished in fourth place with Curtis Pritchard.

The couple were together for eight months before announcing their split in March of this year.

"Curtis and I have made the decision to separate," Maura said at the time. "We enjoyed a great experience from our time in the villa and want to thank everyone for supporting our relationship.

"There is no easy way to get through a break up and no bad feeling on either side.

"We tried to make it work and it wasn't to be and I wish Curtis nothing but the best for the future."

Meanwhile, alongside her upcoming ITV2 special, Maura has been tipped for another TV challenge.

Rumour has it she could be set for I'm A Celebrity this autumn.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for bookmakers BoyleSports said: “Love Island star Maura Higgins is seeing some support to land a spot in the 20th series of I’m A Celebrity with her odds now 8/1 from 14/1.

"Maura is in demand since leaving the Love Island villa last summer and she is bound to be made the favourite to win with her Irish humour and likeable personality should she take part.