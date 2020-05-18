The next series of Love Island could be pre-recorded, it's been reported.

ITV are said to be considering filming the next season in advance in a bid to "protect contestants from the shock of overnight fame."

However it would mean the end of viewers having their say on the series, such as deciding who is voted off.

A source shared with The Sun newspaper: "The welfare of the islanders is the top priority for ITV bosses and there are continual talks about it.

“Pre-recording the show is one of the ideas to be mooted in planning meetings. It would mean the contestants would be back in the UK when the show aired, meaning they would be more prepared for the overnight fame that comes with being on.

“This is one of many ideas that have been thrown around ahead of the next series in 2021 and it’s proved popular with some of the team.”

It comes after this summer's series of Love Island was cancelled completely due to the ongoing global health crisis.

However it's since been claimed that ITV2 may air a special spin-off in its place.

The Daily Star on Sunday newspaper says that the channel is working on a "Gogglebox-style" show which would see former Islanders look back at their highs and lows in the villa.

An insider explained: “It’s going to be a lovely trip down memory lane for the contestants. They’ll be watching some of their best – and worst – moments. Seeing their reactions will be priceless.

“It will also be a chance for viewers to see how the contestants have changed since their time on Love Island.”

For now, you can stream all past series of Love Island on BritBox here.

