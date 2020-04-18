Love Island's upcoming summer series could air later than usual and be filmed here in the UK.

Following its first ever winter series which concluded in February the show is set to return for its usual summer season.

However the ongoing global health crisis has reportedly pushed the start date back until at least August.

What's more, the series may film here in the UK rather than at its usual location at a sunny villa in Majorca.

Variety report that the upcoming season "could shoot somewhere in the U.K. rather than go overseas" due to current restrictions.

Although scheduling is up in the air, casting is said to be underway with sources insisting that 'the show will go on'.

As it stands, applications for Love Island this summer are open and inviting singletons to apply for the series.

A casting call reads: "ITV2 are looking for vibrant singles from across the UK who want to head to the sun, in search of love.

"The chosen cast will spend time in a luxury villa, getting to know one another, but to remain in paradise they must win the hearts of the public and their fellow Islanders who ultimately decide their fate on Love Island."

You can apply online via ITV.com/LoveIsland.

Meanwhile, it's been reported that Laura Whitmore is to sign a deal worth £1 million to return as host for the summer and next winter series.

Laura had stepped in for the late Caroline Flack as presenter of Love Island for its recent winter series.

"Laura was an instant hit on Love Island, and when the winter series wrapped, the producers knew straight away they wanted her back," a source claimed to The Sun newspaper. “She’s a real professional, with a easy camera manner, and they love the combination of her hosting with her boyfriend — Iain Stirling — providing commentary."

The latest series of Love Island was won by Finley Tapp & Paige Turley who split the £50,000 cash prize.

They beat Siânnise Fudge & Luke Trotman while Demi Jones & Luke Mabbott finished in third and Jess Gale & Ched Uzor were fourth.

You can catch up on episodes of Love Island online via the ITV Hub.

