You can apply now to appear on ITV2's Love Island 2021 this summer for series 7.

And as long as you're 18 or over and single, there are pretty much no rules.

The sexy reality show is set to return this summer after a year off in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Up for grabs for the winning couple is a cash prize of £50,000 and the chance for a happily ever after. But mainly the money.

A casting call reads: "ITV2 are looking for vibrant singles from across the UK who want to head to the sun, in search of love.

"The chosen cast will spend time in a luxury villa, getting to know one another, but to remain in paradise they must win the hearts of the public and their fellow Islanders who ultimately decide their fate on Love Island."

Applications for Series 7 of Love Island in 2021 are open now at ITV.com/LoveIsland.

ITV previously said that the show will return 'bigger and better' this summer with an extended run.

They said: "Love Island UK will return bigger and better than ever with an extended run in summer 2021."

It's not been confirmed if the show will film in Majorca or another location.

Last year's US series aired in a Las Vegas hotel due to travel restrictions as a result of the pandemic.

