You can apply now to appear on ITV2's Love Island 2020 this summer for series 7.

And as long as you're 18 or over and single, there are pretty much no rules.

The sexy reality show is set to return the island of Majorca in Spain for the summer following its first ever winter series in Cape Town, South Africa.

Up for grabs for the winning couple is a cash prize of £50,000 and the chance for a happily ever after. But mainly the money.

A casting call reads: "ITV2 are looking for vibrant singles from across the UK who want to head to the sun, in search of love.

"The chosen cast will spend time in a luxury villa, getting to know one another, but to remain in paradise they must win the hearts of the public and their fellow Islanders who ultimately decide their fate on Love Island."

To apply for Love Island 2020 you must be at least 18, have a valid passport and, if required, visas to travel and stay within the EU, plus of course be free for a long hot summer later this year.

Applications for Series 7 of Love Island in 2020 are open now at ITV.com/LoveIsland.

The closing date for submitting Love Island Applications is: 30 April 2020.

The latest series of Love Island concludes this weekend on ITV2.

Hosted by Laura Whitmore, the show's first ever winter series launched in January at a brand new villa in South Africa.

It was Mike Boateng and Priscilla Anyabu who left on Love Island 2020 on Friday just days before the final.

Their exit leaves Siânnise Fudge & Luke Trotman, Finley Tapp & Paige Turley, Jess Gale & Ched Uzor and Demi Jones & Luke Mabbott in the villa and fighting in the final.

The Love Island winter final will air Sunday night live on ITV2.