Finley Tapp and Paige Turley head out on their final date on Love Island 2020 tonight.

The pair became the first couple to go official this series and have been together by far the longest.

With only a few days until the final this Sunday, this week all of the remaining couples will get the chance to have one final date in Cape Town.

In epic dates that will continue into tomorrow night’s episode, tonight we see Paige and Finn take to the water.

With Finn rowing them to a beautiful secluded island, the pair then discuss their feelings for each other.

Finn admits: “What I love about you is how happy you make me, you laugh all day long.”

Paige asks: “Have you caught the feels?”

Finn replies: “100%... I just feel that living here with you 24/7, to not be with you 24/7, I’d hate it."

He adds: "I do maybe want to try and find a place [together]... I want to do all that stuff with. I want to take you on holiday, I want to move in with you, I want to get a wee dog with you.”

Finn then admits: “I’ve felt feelings I didn’t think I would.”

Meanwhile, Paige confesses: “I feel very smitten. It’s going on the right path… and maybe I’ve tripped and I’m tumbling… falling…”

Finn agrees: “I’m glad you’ve said it, it’s a strong word, I do believe like you I’ve tripped, I’m tumbling... falling.”

Paige then laughs: “Pucker up big boy!” as the pair kiss.

While Finn and Paige are all loved up, two other couples find themselves in a very different situation tonight.

At the end of last night’s Love Island it was revealed that the Islanders had to vote to save either Callum & Molly or Mike & Priscilla.

The pair were left at risk after Islanders voted for the least compatible couples and viewers voted for their favourite couples.

Jamie & Natalia left the villa immediately after polling the fewest votes from viewers leaving Callum & Molly and Mike & Priscilla in danger.

Love Island 2020 continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2.

The final airs this Sunday night.