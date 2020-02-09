Siânnise Fudge and Luke Trotman head to the hideaway on Love Island 2020 tonight.

Last week saw the pair stay loyal to one another in the Casa Amor twist and this evening they take the next step in their Love Island relationship.

Finn receives a text alerting the Islanders that there’s a treat in store for one couple.

The text reads: “Islanders, The Hideaway is open and you must choose one lucky couple to spend the night alone #pillowtalk #sleepingscheating”

As it’s decided by the Islanders that Luke T and Siânnise get to go in, Luke T admits: “I’m absolutely buzzing to spend the night alone with Siânnise in the hideaway.”

As she gets ready, Siânnise says: “Girls, I need to look a 10/10.”

How will their first night alone go?

Meanwhile, it's not just Siânnise and Luke T who get to celebrate in this evenings episode.

The next day Shaughna gets a text with some exciting news.

It reads: “Islanders, it’s time to get busy… because tonight the villa will host a special VIP performance at the Spotify Fire Party! #gimmiethelight #webeburnin

And as they party with Sean Paul the Islanders can’t believe their luck.

Demi laughs: “Can you believe Sean Paul is in our back garden?”

Nas admits: “That’s the most surreal experience seeing Sean Paul in the flesh, right in front of me, live, performing!”

Amid the partying it seems Finn has a question on his mind.

And as Luke M finds him crafting a speech on his phone, what could Finn be planning for the end of the evening?

Love Island 2020 continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2.

The series airs Sunday-Fridays with spin-off show Aftersun at 10PM on Mondays with host Laura Whitmore.