New boy George Day makes his intentions clear to Demi Jones in Casa Amor on Love Island 2020 tonight.

On Monday the original Islanders were split between two villas before six newbies joined each group.

In this evening's show as the twist continues, new arrival George reveals his feelings to Demi in the original villa.

George says: “As soon as I walked in it was you. For me, you stand out.”

He adds: “There’s no messing about for me. I sound so cheese, but I’m laying it on thick now. I’m looking forward to getting to know you.”

Demi admits in the Beach Hut: “George definitely has the gift of the gab. Hats off to him, he is confident, he knows what he’s doing.

“My normal type is a cheeky chappie and he does pretty much fit that bill. I’m really interested to see what George pulls out the bag over the next few days.”

Meanwhile, Rebecca Gormley and new arrival Jordan Waobikeze get cosy.

It comes after the girls tease her that she’d eat avocado on toast if he made it for her, after refusing to eat it when Wallace did when she was coupled up with him.

Rebecca jokes: “I’d rub it on my body!”

Jordan takes Rebecca for a private chat on the sun deck and they laugh about getting up, close and personal in the cocktail making challenge.

He laughs: “It was a good ice breaker sticking my tongue down your throat.

“I feel like as a first impression that wasn’t the one I wanted to give. I wanted to be all smooth and sexy…”.

Rebecca jokes: “That wasn’t smooth and sexy.”

Jordan asks: “Would you let me try again?”

And as Rebecca replies “I would let you try again” is the Main Villa about to see its first new couple seal things with a kiss?

Elsewhere in Casa Amor, Mike is continuing to get to know Priscilla and when they learn they both like the same food, he says: “Ahhh it’s a wife! You’re slowly becoming my favourite person in here.”

Priscilla replies: “Slowly? I thought that had already happened…”

And with Jess doubting Mike’s loyalty to her, she is enjoying getting to know the new boys who have entered the Main Villa. Ched makes his move on her and pulls her for a chat. Will sparks fly between the pair?

Love Island 2020 airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2.