Luke Mabbott confronts Jess Gale in Love Island tonight as the pair's love triangle with Mike Boateng continues to cause drama.

In tonight's show the Islanders take part in their latest challenge, a game of Snog, Marry… Pie!

The Islanders line up while each member of the opposite sex takes their turn to decide which islander to snog, which islander to propose to and which islander to cover in a cream pie.

Jess sends shockwaves around the Villa when she opts to snog Mike and propose to Luke M.

Luke M responds: “We’ll get divorced the same day.”

He later pulls Jess for a chat to discuss her choices.

Luke M admits: “I’m not feeling the best. What was the challenge about today? Out of respect, since we’re a couple, I personally thought I’d choose you.

"Why wasn’t that reciprocated? The kiss is the main thing. I’d have thought you’d have been the decent person.”

Jess replies: “It’s a challenge.”

Luke M says: “You don’t have any excuse you can pull out of the bag.”

Jess confesses: “I chose to kiss Mike because when I came into this villa at the beginning, I felt like I was most attracted to Mike and he is my usual type.

"I chose to ‘marry you’ because I think you’re so sweet, you came in here, you’ve been really kind and nice. I think that’s husband material, so I chose to ‘marry you’.”

Luke M reacts: “I think it’s really disrespectful. All I’ve been to you is nice, kind, a gentleman and then it’s been thrown back in my face.”

He adds: “You’re leading two people on. I think personally you just like lads chasing after you.”

With Mike waiting in the wings for his own chat with Jess, how will this triangle work out?

Elsewhere tonight, two Islanders are given the boot.

On Friday, Siânnise & Luke T, Sophie & Mike, Rebecca & Wallace and Jess & Luke M all received votes from their fellow Islanders, which automatically put them at risk of being dumped from the Island.

It is then revealed that the public has been voting and saved two of those couples, leaving two couples vulnerable.

