One couple is looking stronger than ever in the odds to win Love Island 2020.

Callum Jones is now the shortest price he has been to become the top male in the Love Island villa with punters showing a keen interest in the 23-year old scaffolder from Manchester.

Callum is partnered up with Londoner Shaughna Phillips with his price trimmed into 6/5 from 9/4 at bookies BoyleSports to be the male that comes out on top, with blonde bombshell Shaughna also cut into 6/5 from 2/1.

The lovebirds are now 6/5 from 3/1 to make it as the winning couple in the South African love shack.

Sophie Piper and her partner Connor Durman were revealed to be the least popular pair after a public vote and the other islanders had to then choose which of the two would be saved. Connor was sent packing with some viewers suggesting Sophie was crying ‘fake’ tears as she watched her beau leave the villa.

Sophie has now been eased out to 11/2 from 4/1 in the top female category with Shaughna the one the girls all have to worry about. Newcastle beauty Rebecca Gormley has been pushed out to 12/1 from 8/1 and has caused a storm since entering the villa.

Rebecca dumped Connagh Howard on Monday night’s episode and is now coupled up with newcomer Luke Trotman with the pair priced at 16/1 to win the show together.

Siannise chose Nas, meaning 27-year-old model Connagh, who had previously been pursued by both Siannise and Rebecca, was sent home. Despite Siannise fighting with Rebecca, she has been trimmed into 10/1 from 12/1 with her and Nas at 25/1 to win.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “The feud between Siannise and Rebecca can continue now with viewers unhappy that Sophie and Connor where chosen as the least popular couple.

"Callum and Shaughna are now the 6/5 favourites from 3/1 to be the top couple and look like they could go all the way, but there is still plenty more drama to come”.

Love Island odds

Love Island ~ Top Man

6-5 Callum Jones

4 Finley Tapp

5 Mike Boateng

6 Luke Mabbott

7 Luke Trotman

8 Wallace Wilson

11 Nas Majeed

Love Island ~ Top Woman

6-5 Shaughna Phillips

4 Paige Turley

11-2 Sophie Piper

7 Leanne Amaning

10 Siannise Fudge

12 Rebecca Gormley

14 Jess Gale

Love Island 2020 airs nightly on ITV2 at 9PM.

Alongside the main show, spin-off series Aftersun airs at 10PM on Monday nights hosted by Laura Whitmore.