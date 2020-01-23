Love Island's Ollie Williams reunites with ex after leaving the villa for her

Ollie Williams has reunited with his ex girlfriend after leaving Love Island for her.

Ollie left Love Island last Tuesday after just three days on this year's winter series.

He had told the other Islanders his decision was because he was still in love with his ex.

He said: “Coming in here and getting to know Paige the last few days, it’s made me realise something quite big. Paige is obviously the first girl that I’ve gone through the motions with or anything like that since my last girlfriend.

"What it’s made me realise is the fact that I’ve still got massive feelings for her and I’m being dishonest to myself, I’m being dishonest to Paige and I’m being dishonest to you boys and everyone else. Anything that I carry on with in here is just going to be fake.”

Ollie added: “It shouldn’t have taken this to make me realise it, but I still have feelings for someone else on the outside.

"I just think if I stay any longer it’s me just not being honest with my own heart. So unfortunately guys I’m going to have to leave I think.”

A week after his exit, Ollie has now confirmed he is back with his ex, Laura.

He told The Sun newspaper: "I now realise that Laura is the girl I want to marry. I'm so grateful she has taken me back. We're going to move in together in London over the next few months. I can't wait to start a life with her."

Ollie went on to share: "As soon as I landed in the UK I rang Laura to tell her I was deeply in love with her.

"We were both crying and she was like, 'Why has it taken it this to realise?' I asked her straightaway to be my girlfriend again.

"My main worry is that she could be seeing someone else - the longer I left it I felt she could have met another guy. I couldn’t risk losing the love of my life."

Love Island 2020 airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2.

Together with the main show, spin-off series Aftersun will air at 10PM on Monday nights with host Laura Whitmore.

You can watch episodes for free online and catch up via ITV Hub here.