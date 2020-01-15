Ollie Williams explains why he left Love Island as he exits the villa

Ollie Williams makes his exit from Love Island 2020 tonight.

In this evening's episode, Ollie first gathers the boys to explain his decision to leave the Villa.

He says: “Coming in here and getting to know Paige the last few days, it’s made me realise something quite big. Paige is obviously the first girl that I’ve gone through the motions with or anything like that since my last girlfriend.

"What it’s made me realise is the fact that I’ve still got massive feelings for her and I’m being dishonest to myself, I’m being dishonest to Paige and I’m being dishonest to you boys and everyone else. Anything that I carry on with in here is just going to be fake.”

Connor suggests: “This is a once in a lifetime [experience]. You might just be having a bad day mate.”

Callum adds: “I don’t want you to go away and regret the decision.”

Ollie responds: “I know it’s stupid, but it’s taken this to realise what I think about her.”

He adds: “I could be throwing away the love of my life.”

In the Beach Hut, Ollie says: “My brain is saying, ‘Do this, do this’, but my heart’s just being like ‘Mate, you’re telling yourself a lie here. Your heart lies elsewhere’.

“I think, that feeling, it’s constantly in the back of my mind, in the back of my heart.”

Ollie then explains to Paige: “Getting to know you has been so, so lovely and you’re such a lovely girl, because you’re the first real girl I’ve started to get to know since my last girlfriend, that’s sort of made me realise that going through the motions with you and whatever, I’ve realised that I still have feelings for my last girlfriend.”

He adds: “I did think those feelings weren’t there anymore, do you know what I mean? I just realised that, hang on a minute, they are still there.

“I don’t know what’s going on at home, feelings might not be reciprocated. I’ve got to be honest with myself and go and win her back now.”

Ollie adds: “I’ve got to leave. I’m sorry. I feel like I’ve wasted your first couple of days.”

Paige in Beach Hut says: “It was a bit of a shocker, but you know, he’s done the right thing.”

Ollie then gathers the Islanders at the fire pit: “It shouldn’t have taken this to make me realise it, but I still have feelings for someone else on the outside.

“I just think if I stay any longer it’s me just not being honest with my own heart.

“So unfortunately guys I’m going to have to leave I think.”

Paige says: “You need to do what’s best for you.”

Ollie says: “This is the love of my life I think. When you’ve got that, you can’t risk throwing that away because you’d never forgive yourself for as long as you live.”

The Islanders have a group hug and say their goodbyes as he leaves the Villa.

Love Island 2020 airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2.

Together with the main show, spin-off series Aftersun will air at 10PM on Monday nights with host Laura Whitmore.

You can watch episodes for free online and catch up via ITV Hub here.