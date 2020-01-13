Love Island 2020 early favourites revealed after first episode

Love Island 2020 is underway and already certain Islanders have made an impression on viewers.

Sunday nigh saw the introduction of twelve new singletons for Series 6 of Love Island - the first winter series.

As they flirt, date, break up and make up the Islanders will be trying to capture the hearts of each other - and the nation - as the viewers decide their favourite couple and declare them the Love Island series 6 winners.

Following launch, it seems that Mike Boateng could become as successful at chasing women in the Love Island villa than criminals on the streets as the police officer has become an early favourite of the men.

After playing the field before he joined the police force as a footballer for Sheffield United, the 24-year old from London is on the lookout for a serious relationship and he is now the new 15/8 favourite from 3/1 with bookies BoyleSports after coupling up with Leanne Amaning.

23-year old scaffolder Callum Jones has also impressed viewers on Day 1 and is 2/1 from 5/2 for top male.

In the ladies department it’s all about Sophie Piper who remains the 5/2 favourite for top female. Sophie has partnered up with 7/2 shot Connor Durman and it seems like it was love at first sight for the pair.

Twins Jess (8/1) and Eve (6/1) entered the villa late and now have the chance to take away two hot men from the girls with one of the single girls left being sent home.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “There was drama on the first night of the winter Love Island series with a surprise twist added at the end as twins Jess and Eve Gales entered the villa to ruffle some feathers after the first coupling took place.

"Mike Boateng is the main mover from the opening episode and he is now 15/8 favourite from 3/1 to be top male in the love shack.”

Love Island odds

Top Man

15-8 Mike Boateng

2 Callum Jones

7-2 Connor Durman

8 Ollie Williams

9 Nas Majeed

Top Woman

5-2 Sophie Piper

3 Shaughna Phillips

4 Paige Turley

6 Eve Gale

8 Jess Gale

9 Siannise Fudge

12 Leanne Amaning

Love Island 2020 airs on ITV2 at 9PM on Sunday-Fridays.

Alongside the main show, After Sun airs at 10PM on Mondays.