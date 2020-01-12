Love Island fans' anger as ITV Hub crashes during opening episode

Love Island fans were left angered after ITV Hub crashed just seconds into tonight's launch.

The online player, which allows viewers to watch shows both live and on catch up, stopped working just after 9PM.

Viewers attempting to watch the opening episode were told: "This video isn't available right now. Check out our Shows section for more great programmes. "

A message shared by ITV on Twitter read: "So sorry everyone, we're working away to get everything back up and running! #LoveIsland"

Fortunately the issue seemed to be fixed by the end of the first ad break, with ITV tweeting: "#LoveIsland fans - try refreshing your stream, we're back up and running!"

Social media was quickly full of complaints as the service went down as Love Island's sixth series began.

"itv hub isn’t working???? i’m gonna miss love island thanks a lot" one wrote.

Another posted: "@itvhub just decided to crash at 9 o’clock on the dot really?"

And a third shared: "It was working until exactly 9pm then stopped... @itvhub @LoveIsland"

In tonight's launch, the first five girls - Shaughna, Sophie, Leanne, Siânnise and Paige - arrive and start getting to know each other.

Host Laura Whitmore then makes her arrival, announcing: “Girls, it’s time to couple up. The boys are going to come in one by one. If you like what you see, take a step forward.

"Then the boy will decide which of you gorgeous ladies he’s going to couple up with. Simple as that. So are we ready to meet our first boy? I am!”

Laura reminds the girls that even if they’ve coupled up, they can still choose to step forward when a new boy arrives. And the boys can choose a girl, even if she’s coupled up.

Each boy - Nas, Mike, Ollie, Connor and Callum - then makes their entrance and hearts race as the Islanders couple up for the first time.

But shortly after Nas receives the first text of the series sending shockwaves through the Villa as he tells the surprised Islanders that “It’s time to really get the party started as two very important guests are about to arrive #doubletrouble #twiceasnice #gameon”.

Twins Jess and Eve make their surprise entrance into the Villa as the game of love gets underway.

Love Island 2020 continues Sunday-Friday nights at 9PM on ITV2.

Alongside the main show, spin-off After Sun airs at 10PM on Monday nights.