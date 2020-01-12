Love Island 2020 contestants' claims to fame revealed

The new Love Island 2020 contestants have spilled their beans on their celeb credentials.

They include famous siblings and an ex who is a chart topping singer.

This week, ITV2 finally revealed the identities of the twelve singles arriving in South Africa at the start of the first ever winter series.

And while the show isn't (yet) returning to the days of Celebrity Love Island, some of them do have claims to fame.

They include 21-year-old medical PA Sophie Piper from Essex who is sister of TV presenter and The Saturday's star Rochelle Humes.

Meanwhile 22-year-old singer Paige Turley has a famous ex.

"Lewis Capaldi is my ex boyfriend," she says. "We went out when we were younger, I was about 17 or 18. We were together for about a year. It ended really amicably and we’re still pals."

And Eve Gale - one half of twins Jess & Eve - has had some familiar faces sliding into her DMs.

She explained: "Tyga, Kylie Jenner’s ex, messaged me. We were both at an event and I posted an Instagram story tagging him. He then messaged me afterwards and we spoke on WhatsApp.

"Then when me and Jess were in Ibiza, he was there again. He asked me to meet him but we arrived the day he left. Pop Smoke, the R ‘n’ B rapper, messaged me too."

As for the boys, police officer Mike Boateng reveals his claim to fame: "I know a few footballer friends from my football days. Dominic Calvert-Lewin played with me at Sheffield United. My brother, Samuel, was on The Apprentice a few years ago."

And Ollie Williams is from a very famous family.

He shared ahead of the launch episode: "My father is Lord of the Manor of Lanhydrock. The family title is Viscount Clifden.

"When my father passes away or abdicates, as the eldest child, I will take on the titles and the estate. I’m the heir of Lanhydrock."

Love Island returns to ITV2 for its sixth run on Sunday at 9.00pm.

Episodes air nightly Sunday-Fridays.