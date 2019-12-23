New Love Island host Laura Whitmore reveals her 'terror' about taking over

Laura Whitmore has confessed her nerves ahead of taking over as host of Love Island.

ITV confirmed last week that Laura would host winter Love Island in January, taking over from Caroline Flack.

Caroline previously announced that she wouldn't be presenting the next series, the first to air in the winter at a brand new villa in Cape Town, South Africa.

Appearing on her BBC Radio 5 Live show, Laura spoke about her new job as she played the Love Island theme tune.

Admitting that the music both excites her but would also likely cause her terror, Laura told listeners: "I will be hosting the sixth series of Love Island which starts very very soon."

She added: "I want to say a big thank you to everyone who has messaged me. It's kind of a dream come true but I wish it was under better circumstances."

Laura went on to reveal she would fly between the UK and South Africa to continue her radio show.

"I know you guys were worried," she quipped. "I'm still a little bit in disbelief and shock but as it works out I'll be back and forth to South Africa, I'll be hosting Aftersun live from London on a Monday and sitting here on a Sunday morning talking to all you lovely lot.

"So it will be a busy 2020."

Taking to social media last week, Caroline showed her support for Laura writing on Instagram: "I'm glad it's Laura... She loves the show as much as I do... again... thank you for your continuous messages of support..."

She added: "It's a really rough time... but I'm doing all I can to keep my head above water and sort this all out...'

Laura already has a close connection to the show with partner Iain Stirling providing Love Island's famous voiceover.

While Caroline has stepped down from series 6, it's been reported that she could be back as host for the usual summer series later in 2020.

ITV said in a statement this week: "ITV has a long standing relationship with Caroline and we understand and accept her decision.

"We will remain in contact with her over the coming months about future series of Love Island."