Caroline Flack gives new Love Island host Laura Whitmore her support

Caroline Flack has given her support to Laura Whitmore after she was named as the new host of Love Island.

ITV confirmed today that Laura would host winter Love Island in January, taking over from Caroline.

Caroline announced on Tuesday that she wouldn't be presenting the next series, the first to air in the winter at a brand new villa in Cape Town, South Africa.

Taking to social media, Caroline showed her support for Laura writing on Instagram: "I'm glad it's Laura... She loves the show as much as I do... again... thank you for your continuous messages of support..."

She added: "It's a really rough time... but I'm doing all I can to keep my head above water and sort this all out...'

Laura already has a close connection to the show with partner Iain Stirling providing Love Island's famous voiceover.

In her own post on social media, Laura wrote: "To say I’m excited to be heading to Cape Town to host Love Island, the biggest show on television, is an understatement."

She continued: "I want to thank ITV for trusting me at the helm of this huge show. I wish it was in better circumstances; Caroline is a brilliant host and friend. We’ve spoken a lot in the last few days since she stepped down.

"She has been very kind to me and strongly pushed me for this role. I’ve watched her host every series and know I have big boots to fill. I will try and do it justice.

"Above all, I am a massive fan of this show. I’ve never been to a Love Island villa, and I can’t wait to get in there to meet all the new islanders looking for love.

The Love Island team are the best in the business… including the voice and heart of the show, Iain. He thought he was getting a holiday away from me...not a chance."

While Caroline has stepped down from series 6, it's been reported that she could be back as host for the usual summer series later in 2020.

ITV said in a statement this week: "ITV has a long standing relationship with Caroline and we understand and accept her decision.

"We will remain in contact with her over the coming months about future series of Love Island."