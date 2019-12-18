Who will replace Caroline Flack as Love Island host?

Love Island is on the search for a brand new host after Caroline Flack stood down from the upcoming series.

Caroline announced on Tuesday that she won't be hosting Love Island's new winter season, due to begin in January on ITV2.

It'll be the first series of Love Island to air in the winter, filming at a brand new villa in Cape Town, South Africa.

Caroline said she had decided to step down after being charged with assault.

"There have been a significant number of media reports and allegations into my personal life," she wrote in a statement on social media. "While matters were not as have been reported, I am committed to working with the authorities and I can't comment further on these matters until the legal process is over.

"However, Love Island has been my world for the last five years, it's the best show on telly. In order not to detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is stand down for series six.

"I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town."

With just weeks to go until the series begins, there's reportedly a rush to get a new host signed up with Laura Whitmore already in talks.

The TV presenter has a close connection to the show with partner Iain Stirling providing Love Island's famous voiceover.

"It’s an amazing job, every TV presenter in Britain wants it, so of course Laura was open to speaking to bosses about it," a source told The Sun newspaper. “She’s already had a chat about it – as soon as Caroline quit, they needed to sign someone up ASAP."

Also rumoured to have been considered is radio and TV host Maya Jama.

Other names apparently in the running for the role include former Love Island contestant Maura Higgins.

Meanwhile, it's been said (via the Daily Mail) that the 'door is open' for Caroline to potentially return as host for next year's usual summer series.

ITV said in a statement this week: "ITV has a long standing relationship with Caroline and we understand and accept her decision.

"We will remain in contact with her over the coming months about future series of Love Island."