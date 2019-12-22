Winter Love Island start date, applications and first details

Winter Love Island is on its way - here's all we know about the 2020 series so far.

Fresh from this summer's series Love Island returns with a sixth season on ITV2 from January.

It'll be the first series of Love Island to air in the winter, filming at a brand new villa in Cape Town, South Africa.

Love Island 2020 start date

Love Island series 6 will begin on Sunday, January 12 on ITV2, it's been confirmed.

Episodes will air at 9PM nightly as usual.

The series is expected to last six weeks - as opposed to the eight of the summer season - although the exact number of episodes is to be revealed.

Meanwhile it's been announced that Laura Whitmore will host winter Love Island in January, taking over from Caroline Flack.

Caroline announced on Tuesday that she wouldn't be presenting the next series, but could be back in the summer.

While there's a new location and host, the rest is the same.

A £50,000 prize is up for grabs for the couple crowned champions by viewers as contestants flirt, date, break up and make up on their way to the top.

Apply for Love Island 2020

You've still got time to apply for Winter Love Island in 2020: Applications for Love Island next year close on 11 January 2020.

ITV ask: "ITV2 are looking for vibrant singles from across the UK who want to head to the Winter sun, in search of love !

"The chosen cast will spend time in a luxury villa, getting to know one another, but to remain in paradise they must win the hearts of the public and their fellow Islanders who ultimately decide their fate on Love Island."

In order to apply, you need to be at least 18, have valid travel documents and be free to fly out in January if you get called up.

To apply, visit the official ITV2 website HERE.