Winter Love Island start date revealed for new series in 2020

Winter Love Island's start date has been revealed - when can we expect to see the show back on TV?

A sixth season of Love Island will be hitting screens next month.

It'll be the first series of Love Island to air in the winter, filming at a brand new villa in Cape Town, South Africa.

Love Island 2020 will begin on Sunday, January 12th on ITV2 it has been announced.

According to the Daily Mail newspaper, the winter series will run for six weeks as opposed to the eight of the summer season.

Meanwhile it was revealed this week that Caroline Flack will NOT be hosting the latest series, announcing she was stepping down for personal reasons.

She wrote in a statement on social media: "There have been a significant number of media reports and allegations into my personal life. While matters were not as have been reported, I am committed to working with the authorities and I can't comment further on these matters until the legal process is over."

Caroline added: "However, Love Island has been my world for the last five years, it's the best show on telly. In order not to detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is stand down for series six.

"I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town."

It's been reported that Laura Whitmore is to replace Caroline alongside returning voiceover Iain Stirling.

Winter Love Island was first confirmed by ITV earlier this year.

Paul Mortimer, ITV's head of digital channels, said of the new season: "We're delighted to be bringing an extra series of our biggest and sunniest show to the 2020 schedule.

"Love Island has proven yet again to be the perfect format that engages younger audiences.

"A new batch of young singletons will deliver some highly-anticipated post-Christmas romance and drama from our new and luxurious location."

Angela Jain, managing director of production firm ITV Studios, added: "We love making Love Island for ITV2.

"The show's success is testament to the magnificent production team. Now 2020 is going to have even more love than before."

Meanwhile, the summer series will be back as usual from the villa in Majorca later in 2020.