Love Island Aftersun tickets: How to be in the audience of ITV2 spin-off

You can be in the audience for Love Island's spin-off show After Sun - here's how.

Airing on Monday nights at 10PM on ITV2, After Sun is hosted by Love Island host Laura Whitmore.

It features unseen clips, previews and interviews with the dumped Islanders as well as a celebrity guest panel.

And you too can be part of the show, with free audience tickets now available.

While the Love Island villa may be situated in sunny South Africa, the After Sun spin-off show is filmed much closer to home in London's BT Studios.

You can apply for free tickets to take part in filming of the live show on Sunday nights via Applause Store now.

A teaser reads: "Love Island: Aftersun is the HIT weekly show, broadcast live every week from London. This very special show will bring together all the very latest gossip from next years series.

"There will also be exclusive interviews with the Islanders themselves and a celebrity panel desperate to have their say on all things 'Love Island'."

The minimum age to apply for tickets is 18.

Meanwhile, the main Love Island show continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2.

In tonight's (January 13) latest episode, the Islanders face the first challenge of the series as they play Spill The Tea.

A text reveals: “It’s time to stir things up as your steamy secrets are revealed in today’s boys vs girls challenge… Spill The Tea. #troubleisbrewing #turnoveranewleaf”

Each Islander takes it in turns to read a fact about an Islander of the opposite sex. They then kiss the Islander they believe the statement refers to.

Statements include whose most adventurous bedroom antics are with whipped cream and who has slept with more than 100 members of the opposite sex.

Love Island 2020 airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2.