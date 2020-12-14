I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here! is 2020's biggest TV show

ITV's I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here! has been named the biggest television show of 2020.

An average of 11.2 million viewers watched across the series, the latest viewing figures revealed.

The ratings were up almost a million on 2019's series with a peak audience of 12.1 million watching Giovanna Fletcher crowned Queen of the Castle in the final earlier this month.

The figures, which include those who watched on catch up within seven days, show that I’m a Celebrity was also the most popular show of 2020 for young viewers with an average of 2.8 million and two thirds [66 per cent] of 16-34s watching across the series.

Overall, this year's series was the second most watched of the 20 that have aired since the show's launch in 2002.

I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here is available on ITV Hub.

Alongside Giovanna, other celebs taking part in the show included Star of Stage & Screen Shane Richie, gold medal Olympian Sir Mo Farah, TV host Vernon Kay, radio DJ Jordan North, broadcaster Victoria Derbyshire, Actress Jessica Plummer and soap star Beverley Callard.

They were joined by Paralympic Gold Medallist Hollie Arnold, dancer AJ Pritchard, performer Russell Watson and West End icon Ruthie Henshall.