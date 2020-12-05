Jordan North slams claims that he faked his fears on I'm A Celebrity

Jordan North has rubbished claims that he was faking his fears on I'm A Celebrity.

Jordan finished as runner up on I'm A Celebrity 2020 as Giovanna Fletcher was crowned first ever Queen of the Castle.

Speaking after the final, Jordan has hit back at suggestions he was playing up to the cameras.

He said: "I've heard a couple people saying, ‘Was he playing up to it? Was he faking it?’ I mean, how can you fake being sick? If you see me in that Viper one, I was physically shaking beforehand. You could see me sweating. I was that scared.

“Genuinely, what you see is what you get. There was no playing up to cameras, I was totally myself, all of my family and friends have said that as well. And there was none of that in there for me."

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday newspaper, Jordan went on to explain why he signed up to the show despite being so scared.

"My plan was to keep my head down and only do a couple of trials. Like there was other people that didn't do any trials, unfortunately, I was sick on top of the cliff," he said. “I thought, I can do bugs, eating, and something physical.

“I didn't think I'd get put forward. Honestly, I thought do a couple,get halfway through. Like, you’ve got Shane Richie, Beverley Callard, AJ Pritchard. They’ve got loads of fans and followers.”

Meanwhile Jordan told Vick Hope on I'm A Celebrity... The Daily Drop he was "really proud of myself."

He said: "It’s over the past couple of days I’ve been able to give myself a bit of credit and think, maybe I am a bit brave and maybe I am a bit stronger than I think.

"The journey I came on. I was scared of everything. Now, I feel like I can take – not everything – but more things.”

Jordan was then surprised with a video message from Burnley manager Sean Dyche.

A stunned Jordan said: “Sean Dyche called me mate! That feels great. That just means the world to me. That’s a great gift. I love that guy.”

New episodes of I’m A Celebrity…The Daily Drop hosted by Vick Hope will be on the ITV Hub daily.