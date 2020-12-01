Another two celebrity contestants have been voted off of I'm A Celebrity 2020 in tonight's results.

Ant and Dec went into camp tonight (Tuesday, 1 December) to announce the results of the night's public poll.

Over the last 24 hours, viewers have again been voting to save their favourite and the two celebrities with the fewest votes left camp tonight.

Who was voted off I'm A Celebrity?

The next celebs to leave I'm A Celebrity 2020 in tonight's results were actress Jessica Plummer AND singer Russell Watson.

Russell reacted: "I can't wait for a shave!"

And Jessica said: "I have mixed emotions. It's all gone so quickly, it's been a very emotional rollercoaster."

They leave just the six celebrities in the castle camp.

Celebs left on the show include Star of Stage & Screen Shane Richie, ex Strictly professional AJ Pritchard, Olympic legend Sir Mo Farah, TV host Vernon Kay, author Giovanna Fletcher, radio DJ Jordan North.

Elsewhere in tonight's show, Giovanna and Vernon took on the latest trial, called Cart-Astrophy.

They had to work together to transfer castle nasties from a cart into a series of collection boxes. Giovanna was on the cart where she had to open up the barrels and throw the contents over Vernon who had to catch them in a very special helmet.

Vernon then had to tip those contents into the containers, filling them up a yellow line to win a star.

The pair won all eight stars for the night's dinner which was delivered to the The Castle Inn.

As well as food, the group got to enjoy drinks and karaoke.

Jessica led the group into a lively group rendition of Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas.

Hosted by Ant and Dec, I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here airs every night on ITV.

Together with the main series, you can stream spin-off The Daily Drop via ITV Hub each morning from 7AM.

