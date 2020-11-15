How Hollie Arnold lost her arm as Paralympic champion joins I'm A Celebrity

Paralympian Hollie Arnold is one of this year's I'm A Celebrity stars and can't wait to get stuck in.

Hollie Arnold holds Paralympic, World, Commonwealth and European Gold medals in the F46 javelin event and says she hopes by taking part in I’m A Celebrity, she will inspire viewers to follow their dreams.

What happened to Hollie's arm?

Ahead of entering the jungle, Hollie shared: "I was born with my disability. I was born without a right forearm."

She explained: "I've had struggles and ups and downs within my life but nothing has affected me. I've always gone out there and given it 100% and I just accept myself as who I am.

"It might be slightly harder for me to do something or take slightly longer but I'm not going to be exempt from anything. I'm just going to go in there like everybody else and give it my best.

"I'm that kind of person who you know, gets stuck into it. My disability will not affect me. "

Hollie added: “I don’t want it to be about my disability. Yes I have a missing arm and I am in the Paralympics but I want to show people nothing stops me and it shouldn’t stop anyone else either.”

Describing herself as an underdog, Hollie hopes viewers will get a chance to get to know her better.

“I am really looking forward to meeting people,” she said. “They won’t know me and so there is the feeling of being an underdog but hopefully by sharing my stories, people will get to understand what I have achieved.”

For Hollie, her hardest battle will be surviving on little food.

Hollie confessed: “As an athlete, you have to intake a lot more calories as you have to fuel yourself for training and so it is going to be really hard to limit calories. I am not going to lie, I am probably going to be hangry Hollie but I will do my best to get myself and my team mates fed.”

I'm A Celebrity 2020 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV.

You can also watch more from daily spin-off show The Daily Drop on the ITV Hub from 7AM each morning.

