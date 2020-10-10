ITV has revealed a first trailer for I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2020.

Hosted by Ant & Dec, the series will start in November with an exact launch date to be revealed.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the show will film Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

All the regular challenges will return and the winner is set to be crowned King or Queen of the Castle instead of the jungle to reflect the new location.

In this first look teaser trailer, Ant and Dec are seen struggling to make their way to the camp.

However, it seems that neither Ant or Dec are aware of the show’s change of location.

“Ah it’s great to be back Down Under.” says Ant as he steps out of a black cab and becomes immediately acquainted with the countryside. “I would hate to see the kangaroo who left that.

“Wow that was quick.” says Dec as he pulls off an eye mask. “I must have slept through the whole flight.”

“Don’t spend it all at once” says Ant as he pays the cabbie – in ‘dingo dollars’.

Dec consults an I’m A Celebrity map of Australia. “This place looks nothing like my map” he says.

“How many more times? Australia is upside down!” says Ant exasperated as he turns the map the wrong way up.

“Of course, it is. I’m such an idiot. Isn’t that right Mr Kangaroo” says Dec - as the show hosts walk past a signpost towards ‘The Castle’ and the camera pans across the beautiful Welsh countryside.

The promo was filmed on location in Llandovery, Carmarthenshire, Wales.

Celebrities rumoured for 2020's I'm A Celebrity line up currently include actor & musician Martin Kemp, soap star Nikki Sanderson, Boyzone star Keith Duffy, ex Strictly professional AJ Pritchard, former EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite, TV host Vernon Kay and radio & TV presenter Maya Jama.

Also linked to the cast are performer Jessie J, The Chase's Jenny Ryan, former Coronation Street actress Lucy Fallon, Love Island star Maura Higgins and footballer Paul Merson.

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here will return on ITV in soon.