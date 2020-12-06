I'm A Celebrity could keep its camp in Wales next year

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here may keep its camp in Wales instead of returning to Australia.

The 2020 series of I'm A Celebrity swapped its usual Australian location for Gwrych Castle in the Welsh countryside.

Advertisements

The adapted version of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! aired live every night on ITV from the castle this Autumn, concluding last Friday night.

As on the regular series, we saw the celebrities undertake gruelling trials and fun-filled challenges to win food and treats in the lead up to one of them being crowned, for the first time ever, King or Queen of the Castle.

It's now been revealed that plans are being put into place to potentially return to the castle next year and even beyond.

Executive producer Richard Cowles revealed (via Broadcast: "Australia has been I’m A Celebrity’s natural home and the Welsh version was born out of necessity rather than choice but we’ve learned a lot and so maybe there is a UK incarnation of the show.

"We will look at what being in Wales means for the format going forward. Is it something we would want to do again, or do we want to return to Australia?"

Advertisements

He added: "It has been a different [type of show] because the environment is different, but it is absolutely as good as ever in terms of what audiences see on screen."

Meanwhile a show insider suggested the show could alternate its camp location each year.

“They’ve loved trying new things with a different location and the idea of having alternate years has been discussed," the source told The sun newspaper. “It means that next year Ant and Dec would be back in the traditional jungle, before returning to Wales again the following year."

As one might imagine, as yet noting has been confirmed about 2021's I'm A Celebrity series with the latest run having only just finished.

The 2020 celebrities were TV presenter Vernon Kay, broadcaster and journalist Victoria Derbyshire, star of stage and screen Shane Richie, Paralympic gold medallist Hollie Arnold MBE and Radio 1 DJ Jordan North.

Advertisements

They're joined by Corrie icon Beverley Callard, ballroom dancer AJ Pritchard, author and podcaster Giovanna Fletcher, Olympic legend Sir Mo Farah CBE and soap star Jessica Plummer.

Picture: Instagram/@antanddec