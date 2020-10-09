I'm A Celebrity could keep its camp in Wales for years to come

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here may keep its camp in Wales for a number of years.

ITV confirmed earlier this year that the 2020 series of I'm A Celebrity would swap its usual Australian location for Gwrych Castle in the Welsh countryside.

The adapted version of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! will air live every night on ITV from the castle this Autumn.

As on the regular series, viewers will see the celebrities undertake grueling trials and fun-filled challenges to win food and treats in the lead up to one of them being crowned, for the first time ever, King or Queen of the Castle.

It's now been claimed that plans are being put into place to potentially return to the castle next year and even beyond.

A source shared with The Sun newspaper: “As with this year, producers are looking at all possible eventualities.

“There is a very real chance that the show will be in the UK again next year, so they are trying to get their ducks in a row and have a plan B like this time around."

The source added that bosses hope that the location change "will be a hit with viewers" when the new series launches later this year.

Rumoured celebs for the 2020 I'm A Celebrity cast currently include Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp, Boyzone star Keith Duffy, former EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite and TV host Vernon Kay.

Also tipped for the show soap star Nikki Sanderson, radio & TV presenter Maya Jama and dancer AJ Pritchard.

However as it stands ITV has not confirmed any names for the cast.

Hosted by Ant and Dec, I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here usually begins in November.

Picture: Instagram/@antanddec