Iain Stirling has been linked to I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here's 2020 season.

The comedian and TV presenter is probably best known for his voice over role as the Love Island narrator.

But with the show cancelled until next summer, Iain has been tipped to take a trip for Wales for I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

Bookmakers Ladbrokes have given odds of 4/1 that Iain will be one of this year's celebrity campers.

A spokesperson for Ladbrokes said: "Every series needs the camp comedian and fans would love to see Iain tackle the 'Welsh jungle' this year."

As yet no names have been officially confirmed for the series.

Further rumoured names for I'm A Celebrity line up currently include soap star Nikki Sanderson, actor & musician Martin Kemp, dancer AJ Pritchard, presenter Vernon Kay, radio DJ Maya Jama, actress Tamzin Outhwaite and Boyzone singer Keith Duffy.

Also linked to the cast are footballer Paul Merson, former Coronation Street actress Lucy Fallon, The Chase star Jenny Ryan, singer Jessie J and Love Island's Maura Higgins.

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here is set to launch on ITV in later this year, typically launching in November.

Due to the pandemic, this year's show will film Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

All the usual tasks will return and the winner is set to be crowned King or Queen of the Castle rather than the jungle to reflect the new setup.