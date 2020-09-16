Jake Wood tipped for I'm A Celebrity after quitting EastEnders

Jake Wood has been tipped to take part to this year's I'm A Celebrity after quitting EastEnders.

The actor is best known for playing EastEnders character Max Branning for the past 15 years.

He confirmed this week he was leaving the BBC One soap, saying: "I’ve had 15 wonderful years at EastEnders and have made some truly great friends.

"I’ll of course miss everyone there but I’m grateful they have left the door open for Max and I’m excited to see what the next chapter holds."

With his schedule now free, Jake's been tipped for a stint in the I'm A Celebrity camp.

Bookmaker Ladbrokes have made him a 3/1 shot to join this year's line up.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: "Jake's no stranger to our screens.

“With his time on the Square coming to an end, we reckon I'm A Celeb chiefs could be about to snap him up."

More rumoured celebs for 2020's I'm A Celebrity line up currently include Boyzone star Keith Duffy, actress Tamzin Outhwaite, soap star Nikki Sanderson, radio & TV presenter Maya Jama, Spandau Ballet icon Martin Kemp, dancer AJ Pritchard and telly presenter Vernon Kay.

Also linked to the cast are former Love Islander Maura Higgins, actress Lucy Fallon, The Chase star Jenny Ryan, performer Jessie J and famous footballer Paul Merson.

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here will launch on ITV in later this year.

Presented by Ant and Dec, the programme typically launches in November.

As a result of the ongoing pandemic, the series this year will film Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

All the typical trials will return and the winner will be crowned King or Queen of the Castle instead of the jungle to reflect the new location.