I'm A Celebrity 2020 line up: Who could be on the cast this year?

I'm A Celebrity is on its way back to TV - who could be on the line up this year?

This year's 20th series will be like no other, with celebs heading to Gwrych Castle in Abergele instead of Australia due to the ongoing pandemic.

Although no names have been confirmed for the cast yet, there are lots of rumours.

Actress Tamzin Outhwaite is the latest celebrity being backed to enter the haunted castle in the new series of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here!

The EastEnders star had been rumoured to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing but the latest odds suggest she could be opting for this year’s version of the Bushtucker trials instead. Tamzin is now 1/3 from 6/5 with bookmakers BoyleSports to take part, but those odds were as big as 5/1 last month.

British dancer and choreographer AJ Pritchard is strongly fancied to take part with his odds plummeting into 1/12 from 1/2 last week.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “We have seen a large increase in support on which celebrities will take part in I’m A Celebrity and Tamzin Outhwaite is 1/3 from 6/5. Bear Grylls is receiving steady support at 2/1 with those odds hammered in from 10/1 while AJ Pritchard is 1/12 from 1/2.

"It promises to be a fantastic new series judging by the celebrities we’re seeing backed to take part.”

Odds To Be a Contestant on I'm A Celebrity 2020

1-12 AJ Pritchard

1-6 Vernon Kay

1-5 Mark Ian Hoyle (LadBaby)

2-9 Ricky Hatton

1-4 Paul Merson

1-3 Andi Peters

1-3 Tamzin Outhwaite

1-2 Jenny Ryan

4-7 Christine Quinn

4-6 Turner, Lacey

8-11 Ronnie O'Sullivan

10-11 Amy Hart

EV Tommy Fury

2-1 Bear Grylls

9-4 The Vivienne

7-2 Karl Phillips (Bootlegger)

7-2 Jessie J

7-2 Richard Madeley

4 Nigel Lindsay

4 Conor McGregor

I'm A Celebrity is expected to launch in November on ITV.