Martin Kemp 'in talks to join I'm A Celebrity' after son Roman

Martin Kemp is said to be in talks to take part in I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

The Spandau Ballet star could follow in the footsteps of son Roman Kemp, who took part last year.

It's claimed that a big money offer has been made to Martin, who is yet to accept.

"Martin would be a key signing for I’m A Celeb this year but there’s a massive price attached to his name," a source told The Sun newspaper. “ITV approached his management company and they’re talking figures.

“Roman was a hit with viewers during the last series so getting Martin would be a coup.”

More rumoured names for the line up are actress Tamzin Outhwaite, TV presenter Vernon Kay, footballer Paul Merson, Tiger King's Carole Baskin and former Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer AJ Pritchard.

Also linked to the show are The Chase star Jenny Ryan, Love Island's Tommy Fury, EastEnders' Lacey Turner and Radio DJ and TV presenter Maya Jama.

But as yet no one has been officially announced for the cast.

However ITV has confirmed that the 20th series of I'm A Celebrity will film in the UK due to the ongoing pandemic.

Rather than its usual home in the Australian jungle,the show will be broadcast live every night from a ruined castle in the Welsh countryside.

As on the regular series, viewers will see the celebrities undertake gruelling trials and fun-filled challenges to win food and treats in the lead up to one of them being crowned, for the first time ever, King or Queen of the Castle.

Kevin Lygo, ITV’s Director of Television said: “We announced last week that we were doing all we could to make the series and I’m thrilled that we can bring the show to viewers albeit not in the jungle.

I'm A Celebrity typically launches in November on ITV.