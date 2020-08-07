Love Island's Tommy Fury and EastEnders' Lacey Turner tipped for I'm A Celebrity

Two more names have been tipped for the next series of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

Love Island's Tommy Fury and EastEnders actress Lacey Turner have been linked to the 2020 cast.

Boxer and reality star Tommy, the younger brother of heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury, appeared on Love Island last year and finished as runner up with girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague.

Actress Lacey Turner is best known for her role on EastEnders as Stacey Fowler as well as appearances on Switch and Our Girl.

Chad Yeomans, spokesperson for bookmakers Betway told the Mirror: "Love Island’s Tommy Fury is odds-on at 2/5 to be battling his way through bushtucker trials on this year’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

“The professional boxer survived the villa for eight weeks, but the Australian wilderness is a far cry from glamourous pool parties, and Fury could be in for a shock if he’s made to chomp down on some witchetty grubs."

They added: "EastEnders’ Lacey Turner could be following in Queen of the Jungle Jacqueline Jossa’s footsteps and is available to be backed at 2/7 to join this year’s line-up of brave celebs."

Other rumoured names for the line up are actress Tamzin Outhwaite, TV presenter Vernon Kay, footballer Paul Merson, Tiger King's Carole Baskin and former Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer AJ Pritchard.

ITV recently confirmed that I'm A Celebrity will return to TV in November despite the ongoing pandemic.

Alongside the main series there will be a one-off special, I’m A Celebrity... A Jungle Story celebrating its 20th series on air.

Ant & Dec will take viewers on an exclusive behind the scenes look at filming and fondly remember many of its iconic Jungle moments.

Plus celebrity camp mates from over the years will return as they exclusively talk about their time in the Jungle.

Picture: ITV/AnemoneProjectors