Radio DJ and TV presenter Maya Jama is the latest name to be tipped for I'm A Celebrity.

It follows Maya stepping down from her role on BBC Radio 1 earlier this year.

She told fans there were "exciting commitments" later in 2020 which meant she could not "dedicate the time needed to her show".

Bookies are now tipping Maya for an appearance on I'm A Celebrity.

Coral's Harry Aitkenhead said (via Daily Mirror): "We think Maya would be a massive coup for ITV if they could get her to be a contestant on I'm a Celeb, she'd be perfect for the show."

He added: "The match made in heaven could well happen too and we make it odds on that she does enter the jungle."

More rumoured contestants include footballer Paul Merson Tiger King's Carole Baskin, TV presenter Vernon Kay and former Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer AJ Pritchard, actress Nikki Sanderson and Love Island's Maura Higgins.

However so far no names have been officially confirmed by ITV for this year's line up.

The new series of I'm A Celebrity will launch in November on ITV - lockdown permitting.

It was reported recently that "a raft of measures are being looked at" in order to allow the show to go ahead as normal amid the ongoing pandemic.

It's expected that celebs will have to quarantine for two weeks as part of filming, while friends and family won't be flown out to Australia with them.

Usually celebs who leave the jungle are greeted by a fanfare from their nearest and dearest.

But this year's stars may have to make do with a hug from Ant and Dec when they make their exits.