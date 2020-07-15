TV presenter Vernon Kay is the latest name rumoured for I'm A Celebrity.

The telly host is best known for fronting TV shows such as All Star Family Fortunes as well as his radio programmes on BBC Radio 1 and Radio X

According to the Daily Mirror newspaper, Vernon has been approached with a £250,000 offer to join this year's I'm A Celebrity line up.

A source claimed: "Everyone’s so pleased to have Vernon on board, he’s a lovely guy, full of down-to-earth north-ern charm and perfect for the show.”

The new series of I'm A Celebrity will launch in November on ITV - lockdown permitting.

So far no names have been officially confirmed by ITV for this year's line up.

However more rumoured contestants include footballer Paul Merson Tiger King's Carole Baskin, Drag queen The Vivienne former Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer AJ Pritchard, actress Nikki Sanderson and Love Island's Maura Higgins.

It was reported recently that "a raft of measures are being looked at" in order to allow the show to go ahead as normal amid the ongoing pandemic.

"I’m A Celebrity is six months away but bosses are holding meetings about how they can ensure it still goes ahead in the current climate," a source told The Sun newspaper. “A raft of measures are being looked at.

“One of the most recent plans was to employ a crew that is 95 per cent made up of Australian workers to overcome the issues surrounding flying to different countries and the quarantine restrictions."

The insider added that ITV wanted to do "everything possible to make sure it goes on air" but added that "the safety and welfare of their teams is the priority at all times."

Picture: Instagram/@vernonkay